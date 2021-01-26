Inter Milan Coach Antonio Conte Get 2-match Ban for Referee Confrontation

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte was suspended for two matches on Tuesday following a clash with referee Fabio Maresca over the weekend. Conte was sent off in stoppage time for protesting at the end of Saturday's 0-0 draw at Udinese.

There was a further altercation in the tunnel and the leagues sporting judge report states that Conte confronted Maresca in a threatening manner, shouting a seriously offensive expression at him.

Conte, who has also been fined 20,000 euros (24,000 dollars), will miss upcoming league matches against Benevento and Fiorentina.

Inter is second in Serie A, two points behind city rival AC Milan.

Team manager Gabriele Oriali was suspended for one match and fined 5,000 euros (6,000 dollars) for his part in the protests. He approached Maresca at the end of the match on the field shouting disrespectful expressions at him.