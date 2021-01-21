News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Inter Hammer Leaders Sao Paulo To Go Top In Brazil
1-MIN READ

Inter Hammer Leaders Sao Paulo To Go Top In Brazil

Inter Hammer Leaders Sao Paulo To Go Top In Brazil

Brazil's rollercoaster league title race took another dramatic turn on Wednesday when International thrashed Sao Paulo 51 away from home to leapfrog the leaders with seven games remaining.

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s rollercoaster league title race took another dramatic turn on Wednesday when International thrashed Sao Paulo 5-1 away from home to leapfrog the leaders with seven games remaining.

Sao Paulo were 2-0 down within 24 minutes thanks to goals from Victor Leandro Cuesta and Caio. They pulled one back before halftime through Luciano Neves but a second-half hat-trick from Yuri Alberto capped a dominating performance from the visitors.

The defeat extended Sao Paulo’s winless run to five matches in all competitions and heaped pressure on coach Fernando Diniz.

Inter’s seventh consecutive league win moved the Porto Alegre side two points clear the top of Serie A.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...