English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Inter Milan Sign Roma Midfielder Radja Nainggolan
Inter Milan have completed the signing of Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan from Serie A rivals Roma on a four-year contract for an initial fee of 38 million euros ($44.30 million), the Italian clubs said on Tuesday.
Radja Nainggolan. (AFP PHOTO)
Inter Milan have completed the signing of Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan from Serie A rivals Roma on a four-year contract for an initial fee of 38 million euros ($44.30 million), the Italian clubs said on Tuesday.
Nainggolan, who retired from the Belgium national team after being omitted from Roberto Martinez's World Cup squad, scored 33 goals in 203 appearances across all competitions for Roma since joining the club in 2014.
The 30-year-old was instrumental in Roma's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.
Inter confirmed the move on Monday with sporting director Piero Ausilio saying, "The Belgian is a real coup for Inter. He is an important player and one that has always been decisive, particularly during his years with the Giallorossi..."
Roma said that the transfer agreement also includes a sell-on clause if Nainggolan leaves Inter in the future, with the Giallorossi entitled to 10 percent of the transfer fee -- up to a maximum of two million euros.
Nainggolan will be reunited with manager Luciano Spalletti as Inter look to push on from last season's fourth-placed finish which saw them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in six seasons.
Meanwhile, Italy defender Davide Santon has moved to Roma from Inter on a four-year contract for a fee of 9.5 million euros.
The 27-year-old, who has eight caps for Italy, made 110 appearances for Inter across two spells at the club.
"I cannot wait to get started and show everyone what I can do," Santon said on Roma's website.
"Coming to Roma means a lot to me, I really wanted to make the move and being here now has given me a lot of motivation."
Roma have also signed 18-year-old midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo from Inter on a five-year contract.
Also Watch
Nainggolan, who retired from the Belgium national team after being omitted from Roberto Martinez's World Cup squad, scored 33 goals in 203 appearances across all competitions for Roma since joining the club in 2014.
The 30-year-old was instrumental in Roma's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.
Inter confirmed the move on Monday with sporting director Piero Ausilio saying, "The Belgian is a real coup for Inter. He is an important player and one that has always been decisive, particularly during his years with the Giallorossi..."
Roma said that the transfer agreement also includes a sell-on clause if Nainggolan leaves Inter in the future, with the Giallorossi entitled to 10 percent of the transfer fee -- up to a maximum of two million euros.
Nainggolan will be reunited with manager Luciano Spalletti as Inter look to push on from last season's fourth-placed finish which saw them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in six seasons.
Meanwhile, Italy defender Davide Santon has moved to Roma from Inter on a four-year contract for a fee of 9.5 million euros.
The 27-year-old, who has eight caps for Italy, made 110 appearances for Inter across two spells at the club.
"I cannot wait to get started and show everyone what I can do," Santon said on Roma's website.
"Coming to Roma means a lot to me, I really wanted to make the move and being here now has given me a lot of motivation."
Roma have also signed 18-year-old midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo from Inter on a five-year contract.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chill! There’s a Reason Why the Govt Wants Your AC to Be Set at 24 Degrees
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Instagram Post Wishing Arjun Kapoor on His Birthday
- India to Take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 Opener
- Hina Khan Sets Pulses Racing in a Strapless Playsuit For Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics