Inter Milan vs Sevilla Europa League: Inter Milan's Road to Final And History

Inter Milan are going to take on Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League final, which is scheduled to begin at 12.30 am on Saturday, August 22. The UEFA Europa League Inter Milan vs Sevilla fixture will take place at the Rhein Energie Stadion in Cologne, Germany.

Inter Milan vs Sevilla Europa League: Team News

Sevilla’s attacker Lucas Ocampos, who limped off the field during the semi-final against Manchester United, is expected to recover and the team could go unchanged.

On the other hand, from Inter Milan, Matias Vecino will not be playing due to knee injury. There is a chance that Alexis Sanchez could be brought back into the side.

Inter Milan’s road to Europa League final

Last 32: Inter Milan vs Ludogorets (4-1)

Inter Milan defeated Ludogorets in the last 32 by 4-1. Ludogorets took the lead in the second leg, but goals from Inter Milan before the break put them on a strong footing.

In the first leg, Christian Eriksen and Romelu Lukaku helped Inter Milan register a 2-0 win over the Ludogorets. In the second leg, Inter managed to turn the tables after Lukaku netted a goal in the 49th minute to make it 2-1.

Last 16: Inter Milan vs Getafe (2-0)

In the last 16, Inter got the better of Getafe by 2-0. Lukaku had scored one goal at the break, but Inter offered Getafe an opportunity to equalize the penalty spot. However, Getafe missed the chance and Eriksen scored a goal seven minutes from time.

Quarter-Finals: Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen (2-1)

Inter in the quarter-finals outperformed Bayer Leverkusen by 2-1. All three goals in the fixture were scored in the first 25 minutes. For Inter, Nicolo Barella and Lukaku scored one goal each.

Semi-Finals: Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk (5-0)

In the semi-finals, Inter triumphed over Shakhtar Donetsk by 5-0, delivering an outstanding performance. Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez scored two goals each and Danilo D Ambrosio hit one goal.

Inter Milan Europa League History

Inter Milan have reached the final of the Europa Cup for the fifth time. They have as a club played more UEFA Cup or Europa League matches than any other team. Out of the 190 matches, they have emerged victorious in 96 games.

They last reached the final in 1998. Since 2003-04, Inter Milan had not made it past even the last 16.