English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Interests of Athletes Paramount, IOC President Thomas Bach Says after 'Really Great' Tokyo 2020 Call

IOC president Thomas Bach (Photo Credit: Reuters)

IOC president Thomas Bach (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Thomas Bach said the International Olympic Committee heard their concerns on health and preparation as the virus wreaks havoc across the globe.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 7:54 AM IST
Share this:

London: Olympic athletes realise there is still four months to go before the Tokyo Games and preparations will be in line with protecting their health from the coronavirus, the International Olympic President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

In a statement made after a “really great” and “very constructive” conference call with 220 athletes representatives, Bach said the IOC heard their concerns on health and preparation as the virus wreaks havoc across the globe.

“Everybody realised that we have still more than four months to go and we will address this action, and we will keep acting in a responsible way in the interest of the athletes,” he said.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story