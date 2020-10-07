International Friendlies, France vs Ukraine Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

France will be hosting Ukraine in a clash in Friendlies on October 8 at Stade de France. The France vs Ukraine match will commence at 12.40 am IST.

In their last match in Nations League, France got the better of Croatia by 4-2. They have emerged victorious in five of the six games they have played in all competitions, while the remaining one match ended in a draw.

On the other hand, Ukraine were handed a crushing defeat by Spain in their last fixture in Nations League. Spain registered a win over Ukraine by 4-0. In the last six fixtures they have played in all competitions, Ukraine have won in four, lost one and one ended in a draw.

International Friendlies 2020-21 France vs Ukraine: Team News

Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar are expected to make their debuts for France in Friendlies. Besides, Kingsley Coman and Olivier Giroud are likely to be the part of the squad in the upcoming game against Ukraine.

Andriy Yarmolenko is likely to be seen in action wearing Ukraine's jersey, while Ruslan Malinovskiy may not be included for the fixture against France.

Both the teams have been affected as their players were announced to be COVID-19 positive. These players might give today’s match a skip.

International Friendlies 2020-21 France possible starting line-up vs Ukraine: Maignan; Dubois, Kimpembe, Lenglet, Digne; Kante, Nzonzi, Aouar; Coman, Giroud, Martial

International Friendlies 2020-21 Ukraine possible starting line-up vs France: Lunin; Karavayev, Plastun, Cheberko, Mykhaylichenko; Sydorchuk, Kharatin, Shaparenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsyhankov

Where to watch the International Friendlies 2020-21 France vs Ukraine match live in India (TV channels)?

France will welcome Ukraine in the International Friendlies 2020-21 at 12.40 AM IST on October 8. The Friendlies 2020-21 France vs Ukraine match will telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How and where to watch the online International Friendlies 2020-21 France vs Ukraine match live streaming?

France vs Ukraine match will be available on SonyLIV on October 8, at 12.40 AM.