International Friendlies, Portugal vs Spain Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Portugal will be going head to head against Spain in a match of International Friendlies on October 8 at Estadio Jose Alvalade. The Portugal vs Spain game will start at 12.15 am IST.

In their last game in Nations League, Portugal locked horns with Sweden and emerged victorious by 2-0. They have won five of their six games they have played in all competitions and lost one.

On the other hand, Spain in their last fixture in Nations League outperformed Ukraine by 4-0. In their last six matches in all competitions, they have won three, while the remaining ended in a draw.

Portugal have emerged as one of the fiercest sides in Europe with star players like Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva on their side. The team will be led by Cristiano Ronaldo against Spain, who will be headed by Sergio Ramos.

International Friendlies 2020-21 Portugal vs Spain: Team News

For Portugal, William Carvalho, Ruben Semedo, Rafa Silva and Daniel Podence will be seen in action. Nuno Sequeria will be playing in place of Mario Rui. Spain have brought in Adama Traore and Dani Ceballos. Dani Carvajal will not be playing because of injury.

International Friendlies 2020-21 Portugal possible starting line-up vs Spain: Lopes; N Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Sequeira; Carvalho, Moutinho, Fernandes; Podence, Felix, Jota

International Friendlies 2020-21 Spain possible starting line-up vs Portugal: De Gea; Roberto, Ramos, Torres, Reguilon; Busquets, Ceballos, Merino; Traore, Rodrigo, Fati

Where to watch the International Friendlies 2020-21 Portugal vs Spain match live in India (TV channels)?

Portugal will welcome Spain in the Friendlies 2020-21 at 12.15 AM on October 8. The IF 2020-21 Portugal vs Spain match will telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How and where to watch the online International Friendlies Portugal vs Spain match live streaming?

Portugal vs Spain match will be available on SonyLIV on October 8, at 12.15 AM.