International Hockey Umpire Suresh Thakur Dies of Covid-19

Former international hockey umpire Suresh Kumar Thakur died in Mohali on Friday due to Covid-related complications. He was 51. Thakur had officiated in several prestigious international tournaments including the four-nation tournament in Hamburg (Germany) and the Azlan Shah Cup at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He also officiated as an umpire in the Hockey India League (HIL) in 2013 and 2014.

Expressing Hockey India’s (HI) condolences to the bereaved family, president Gyanendro Ningombam said, “Suresh Kumar Thakur was a well-known umpire on the international circuit and he will be sorely missed on the hockey pitch.

“He officiated in many international competitions and added his magic in each of the matches he umpired in. We at Hockey India extend our deepest condolences to Suresh’s family members and hope that they can pass through this difficult time," said Ningombam.

