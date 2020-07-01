International Joke Day: Check Out These Delhi Capitals Exclusive Memes Feat Your Favourite Cricketers

Although the Indian Premier League(IPL) side from Delhi did not manage to lift the IPL trophy, it sure boasts a strong line up of cricketers. Be it Shikhar Dhawan or Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin or Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals make a super solid team.

The coronavirus outbreak may have put a dent on IPL 2020 but Delhi Capitals players stayed relevant on the internet with numerous memes. Now, in a viral Twitter thread, the official handle of the Delhi side has posted some of the best memes of all.

One of them has Shikhar Dhawan saying, “kabhi kabhi lagta hai apunich bhagwan hai” in a complete Ganesh Gaitonde style. Another one features Amit Mishra’s face on Paresh Rawal’s as the character says: “bilkul ricks ni lene ka”.



This #InternationalJokeDay we're recreating some of the most popular #Memes you've seen, with a touch of DC 😉#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/ha423NwUfA — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from Home🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) July 1, 2020

The right arm off-break bowler of the side, Ravichandran Ashwin is all class and sass when he says, “bolne de takleef hua hai bechare ko” in Majnu Bhai’s style.



Which one's your favourite? pic.twitter.com/Dy2x920KIm — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from Home🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) July 1, 2020

Rishabh Pant is the perfect Circuit in this Munna Bhai scene as he says, “Bhai ne bola karne ka... matlab karne ka”. On the other hand, current vice-captain of the international Test side of India Ajinkya Rahane is gloomy as he admits, “Maine Whatsapp pe padha tha”.

The hilarious memes have successfully struck the right cord with the audience. While some supported Rishabh Pant, another user thought Ashwin’s meme was the best of the lot.



