International Medal-winning Boxer Neeraj Suspended for Failing Dope Test
2020 Tokyo Olympics probable Neeraj was provisionally suspended after failing a dope test.
Neeraj (Photo Credit: BFI)
New Delhi: International medal-winning Indian woman boxer Neeraj (57kg), who was among the probables for 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has been provisionally suspended after failing a dope test.
The Haryana-boxer tested positive for performance-enhancing drug Ligandrol and "other anabolic steroids".
A former national medallist, Neeraj won a bronze medal at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria and a gold medal at a tournament in Russia this year.
She was also a gold-medallist at this year's India Open in Guwahati.
Her sample was collected on September 24 and was tested at Qatar's Anti-Doping lab, which gave its findings earlier last month.
"As per the adverse analytical finding report dt. 03/11/2019 received from Anti-Doping Lab, Qatar, Ms. Neeraj was found positive for presence of LGD-4033 (Ligandrol), Other Anabolic Agents (S1 WADA Prohibited List 2019)," the National Anti-Doping Agency stated.
"Ms. Neeraj, was notified by NADA by issuing notice of charge for violation of Anti-Doping Rules 2015 of NADA and suspended provisionally w.e.f 13/11/2019," it added.
Neeraj has accepted the findings and has declined a 'B' sample test.
"As requested by her, case of Ms. Neeraj is referred to the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel for expedited hearing," NADA stated.
A Boxing Federation of India official said the development was conveyed to the BFI only last week.
"We got to know last week and even though no action has been initiated against her so far, she has taken leave from the national camp and we are not aware where she is right now," a federation official told PTI.
Neeraj had recently represented India at the World Championships in Russia, bowing out after a preliminary round loss.
The 24-year-old was among the core group of eight boxers who were part of the Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium (TOP) Scheme. She was inducted in September.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Shooting in Minus Temp for Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra Impresses Shweta Bachchan
- Arjun Kapoor Opens up About His Wedding Plans with Malaika Arora
- Ranu Mondal Forgets Lyrics of Her Song, Video Goes Viral
- Vodafone Idea Prepaid Tariffs Set to Become More Expensive: Here Are The Details
- Watch | Messi's Magical Goal Sinks Atletico as Barcelona Go Top of La Liga