International Olympic Day 2021: From Chariots of Fire to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a look at Movies Based on Athletes

June 23 is observed as International Olympics Day every year to celebrate sports and health. The occasion marks the day when International Olympic Committee was founded in 1894. The day aims at promoting sports and spreads the message of making sports an integral part of life.

On International Olympics Day 2021, we take a look at the five movies around the lives of athletes:

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

The 2013 movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is based on the life of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh. Also known as ‘The Flying Sikh’, he was the first Indian athlete to win an individual athletics gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. He won the yellow metal in 1958 in 400m. Milkha became a superstar after he finished fourth in the 1960 Olympic Games in 440m.

Chariots of Fire

Chariots of Fire is counted as one of the best movies of all time and not just the best athletics film. The movie was released in 1981. The film revolves around the story of two British athletes at the 1924 Olympics: Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams. While Liddell is a devout Scottish Christian, Harold Abrahams is an English Jew.

Unbroken

The 2014 US war film Unbroken is produced and directed by Angelina Jolie. It is based on a non-fiction book by Laura Hillenbrand published in 2010. The film revolves around the story of USA Olympian and army officer, Louis Zamperini.

Paan Singh Tomar

The film is based on the true story of a runner employed by the Army. Tomar won a Gold medal at the Indian National Games. However, later he was forced to become a notorious ‘baaghi’. The film is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and was released in 2012.

The Terry Fox Story

The movie ‘The Terry Fox Story’ is based on the life of Terry Fox. The film was released in 1983 and it captures the struggle of the cancer amputee hero who decided to run across Canada on only one leg to raise money for cancer research.

