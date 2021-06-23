International Olympic Day 2021: From Jesse Owens to Muhammad Ali, Inspirational Quotes by Top Athletes

International Olympic Day is celebrated on June 23 to encourage more people to participate in the Olympic games and raise awareness about the number of sports held during this event. Olympics is a leading international sports events where thousands of athletes from around the world take part in a variety of competitions. The modern-day Olympic games are inspired by the ancient Olympic Games held in Olympia, Greece between the 8th century BC and the 4th century AD.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) was found in 1894 by Baron Pierre de Coubertin and the first modern Olympic Games were held in Athens in 1896.

On the occasion of International Olympic Day 2021, here are some of the inspirational quotes by athletes to encourage you to play various sports:

We all have dreams. But in order to make dreams come into reality, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline and effort. – Jesse Owens (Track and Field)

The hard days are the best because that’s where champions are made. – Gabby Douglas (Artistic Gymnastic)

I don’t run away from a challenge because I am afraid. Instead, I run toward it because the only way to escape fear is to trample it beneath your feet. – Nadia Comaneci (Gymnastic)

This ability to conquer oneself is no doubt the most precious of all things sports bestows. – Olga Korbut (Gymnastic)

He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life. – Muhammad Ali (Boxer)

The key is not the will to win. Everybody has that. It is the will to prepare to win that is important. – Bobby Knight (Basketball)

Gold medals aren’t really made of gold. They’re made of sweat, determination, and a hard-to-find alloy called guts. – Dan Gable (Wrestler)

Only the strongest shoulders can carry the hopes of a nation. – Katie Taylor (Boxing)

Having the ambition of becoming an Olympic champion is a whole different ambition from wanting to be the greatest. – Daley Thompson (Decathlete)

If you don’t have confidence, you’ll always find a way not to win. – Carl Lewis (Track and Field)

