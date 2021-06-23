International Olympic Day 2021: PM Modi Appeals to Participate in Quiz on My Gov Portal; Here’s How You Can

On the occasion of International Olympic Day 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed the pride that nation feels for those who have represented India in various Olympic Games over the years. He also wished the best to the Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympic. In the run up to the games, Modi urged all, especially the young ones, to take part in “an interesting quiz on MyGov.”

He tweeted: In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part.” He also shared the link for everyone to participate.

In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part. https://t.co/De25nciIUZ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

The quiz is being organised by the Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), Government of India and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in collaboration with the MyGov platform. Access to the quiz will only be through the MyGov platform and no other channel. Questions contained within the quiz is based on information on past and current Olympics and athletes.

Here’s some important information about the quiz:

Entry to quiz will be open till July 22.

Participants will be required to answer 10 questions within a span of 120 seconds.

Participants will be required to provide their name, email address, telephone number, and additional details as required by the entry form.

By submitting their details and participating in the quiz, participants give consent to the MyGov platform and MYAS to use this information as required to facilitate the conduct of the quiz competition, which may include confirmation of participant details, announcement of winners, and disbursement of awards.

Organizers will not accept any responsibility for entries that are lost, are late, incomplete or have not been transmitted due to computer error or any other error beyond the organizer’s reasonable Please note proof of submission of the entry is not proof of receipt of the same.

Winners will be adjudged on the basis of maximum number of correct answers.

In case of multiple participants having given same number of correct answers, the participants who take the least time to complete the quiz will be adjudged the winner.

Step-by-step guide to participate:

Step 1: Click on the link https://quiz.mygov.in/quiz/road-to-tokyo-2020/

Step 2: You need to login to play quiz.

Step 3: The quiz will start once you click on ‘Start Quiz’ button.

Step 4: You need to answer 10 questions in 120 seconds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here