International Olympic Day: PM Modi Wishes Best to Athletes Ahead of Tokyo 2020, Launches Quiz on Quadrennial Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of International Olympic Day has wished his best to the Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who will represent in India at the Tokyo Olympics. PM Modi took to Twitter to convey his greetings, “In a few weeks, Tokyo 2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes", he wrote.

“In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part," he added.

In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part. https://t.co/De25nciIUZ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

PM Modi also said that India is proud of the contributions of athletes who have represented the country at the Olympics over the years to sports. Olympic Day is a global celebration of the founding of the International Olympic Committee and the modern Olympic movement, encouraging participation in sports.

In a tweet, Modi said, “Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes."

Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju thanked Prime Minister Modi for cheering up the Indian contingent.

Thank you PM @narendramodi ji for your wishes for our athletes on #OlympicDay.With just 30 days to go for @Tokyo2020, it’s time to start cheering - India, India! In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov.Do participate!https://t.co/uEAovdQES6 https://t.co/mYfgZctGGo — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 23, 2021

International Olympic Day is celebrated on June 23 to encourage more people to participate in the Olympic games and raise awareness about the number of sports held during this event. Olympics is a leading international sports events where thousands of athletes from around the world take part in a variety of competitions. The modern-day Olympic games are inspired by the ancient Olympic Games held in Olympia, Greece between the 8th century BC and the 4th century AD.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here