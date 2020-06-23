International Olympic Day: Sania Mirza Speaks of Olympic Dream, Gagan Narang and Saina Nehwal Share Their Moments

International Olympic Day is being celebrated with great pomp and show all over the world with the Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship being shared amid the coronavirus lockdown.

India's badminton star PV Sindhu was part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) roster of athletes who went live on Instagram and celebrated the day with workout sessions.

However, another badminton queen of India, Saina Nehwal chose to celebrate the day by sharing her choicest memory of the Olympics - her bronze medal win at 2012 London Games.

Saina took to Twitter to share her photographs from the medal ceremony and said, "Very very very special moment in my career when I achieved the Olympic bronze medal in 2012 Olympics.. #London ..It was always my and my parents dream from the day I joined badminton in 1999. Hardwork, belief and some sacrifices made it possible #OlympicDay2020."

Sania Mirza, on the other hand, spoke about how close she came to winning an Olympic medal in Rio in 2016 and how that has inspired her to give another shot in Tokyo next year.

"Playing in the Olympics is obviously a dream and I have been able to fulfill that dream a number of times in my life. I came one short last time to be able to win that medal and that has driven me to be here today to try and compete at another Olympics, which is going to happen next year," she said in a video by Team India.

Shooter Gagan Narang shared his very first memory of Olympic Games, which wasn't him playing it but watching the Olympic flame being lit live on television.

"It was 9 years old watching television and guess what was coming live on TV - the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games opening ceremony, where an athlete with the Olympic torch in his hand lighting the Olympic flame. I could only remember that there were thousands of people in the stadium cheering with joy. That flame lit the fire in me and 12 years later, I was participating in my first Olympic Games seeing the same flame being lit," he said in Team India video.

He further spoke about the "unusual celebration" of the day, "may be one in a hundred years" and how sportspersons and everyone else should prepare for a new normal.

"As sports people, we are hard-wired to design our lives to win, we are also hard-wired to follow the process. I am certain that there is light at the end of the tunnel. While we wait through this (coronavirus), we should also create a new normal. When sport resumes at the end of the virus, much would have changed.

"It is easy for negativity to creep in with so much of uncertainty around. Times like this allow us to the license to challenge even the unchallengeable. It is also time to redesign our lives to bring out the best in ourselves once the pause button unpauses and remove all negativity around," he said.

India's athletics inspiration PT Usha asked for the day to be celebrated by "spreading positive energy" and imbibing "Olympic values".

Here is how other athletes marked the Olympics Day.

The key is not the will to win. Everybody has that . It's is the will to prepare to win that is important ????#olympicday #memories #rioolympics pic.twitter.com/nt2Iq5pM0t — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) June 23, 2020

The Olympics, where dreams become reality and hard work has no substitute.



Wishing everyone a very Happy World Olympic Day #worldolympicday #glory pic.twitter.com/cJn6AovKH4 — Sardar Singh (@imsardarsingh8) June 23, 2020

Happy Olympics day to everyone ??????????? pic.twitter.com/dP7Qp3YNWE — Jinson Johnson (@JinsonJohnson5) June 23, 2020