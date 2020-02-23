Take the pledge to vote

International School Sport Federation President Upbeat about Gymnasiade 2020 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

International School Sport Federation president Laurent Petrynka appreciated China's efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak in preparation for Gymnasiade 2020.

IANS

Updated:February 23, 2020, 1:36 PM IST
International School Sport Federation President Upbeat about Gymnasiade 2020 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
International School Sport Federation

Beijing: Laurent Petrynka, president of the International School Sport Federation (ISF), has expressed his gratitude for, and confidence in, China's efforts in preparing for Gymnasiade 2020 scheduled for late October in Jinjiang in Fujian province.

In a video sent to the host city of Jinjiang, Petrynka appreciated China's efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak as well as its high degree of openness and transparency, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I would like to also thank you because you're doing your maximum in order to prepare in the best condition for Gymnasiade 2020," Petrynka said. "A lot of test events will happen, and now you are building all the venues."

The federation president said he was confident that China, particularly the city of Jinjiang, will deliver the best Gymnasiade ever in the event's history while finding the best solution for the containing of COVID-19.

In 2017, Jinjiang won the bid to host the 18th Gymnasiade, an international multisport event for teens organized by the ISF.

The biennial event, also known as the World School Summer Games, was started in Germany in 1974. The 2020 games will have 12 competitions, including athletics, swimming, gymnastics, tennis, football and basketball.

