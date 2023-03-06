International Women's Day Cyclothon Champions Gender Equality and Envioronmental Sustainability

The Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi conducted an 11km Cyclothon in partnership with the United Nations in India, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) to champion the cause of gender equality and environmental sustainability ahead of the International Women’s Day.

The International Women’s Day Cyclothon witnessed women, men and the transgender community from all walks of life come together for gender equality and for making cities safer and inclusive for women and transgender community. Mr. Himanshu Gupta, Director, Directorate of Education - Govt of NCT of Delhi said, “It’s very important for us to bring gender equality in our society and we also know that Delhi is facing issues with pollution. So, we thought why not conduct an event which will help us counter both issues. I would like to thank the UN and celebrities, who came forward and associated with us."

The first Indian woman to win an Olympic Medal Karnam Malleswari also graced the event with her presence. Speaking about the value of sports, the former weightlifter said, “It feels amazing to see so many people come here to take part in the cyclothon. Cycling is great for health and the environment as well. This initiative by the Delhi Government is very important. The government has been supporting the growth of women’s sports a lot. And sport is the best way to achieve gender equality in our society."

Flagging off the cyclothon, Shombi Sharp, United Nations Resident Coordinator, India, spoke about countering gender inequality and climate change. “Women’s rights are human rights. Yet, as we gather here today, these rights are not consistently afforded to everyone, and especially not to women and girls facing other challenges and crises. Sports, including cycling, is an important enabler of sustainable development. The UN recognizes the growing contribution of sports to the empowerment of women and of young people, individuals and communities."

Under the banner of “Unity ride for gender equality, and a cleaner, greener, more sustainable future for all."

It’s a wonderful honour to be here. I would like to wish everyone a Happy International Women’s Day on behalf of the United Nations. Ensuring gender equality is the most important thing we can do to achieve our collective aspirations. We also have to solve the climate change problem and cycling is an important part of our fight against climate change," Sharp said.

Simran Arora, consultant - Transgender Division, Backward Division, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, said, “The cyclothon is a great initiative to promote gender equality. I am very excited to be here. Being a transgender, I don’t get a lot of opportunities to be a part of sports events. This cyclothon is an excellent initiative as it promotes gender equality. Our efforts of cycling here might provide opportunities for future generations."

