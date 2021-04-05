International Women's Football Friendly 2020-21, India vs Uzbekistan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Indian women’s national football team will lock horns with Uzbekistan in one of the friendlies arranged for the Indian side. This will be India’s second trip overseas after their visit to Antalya in Turkey in February, where they playedfriendlies against Russia, Serbia and Ukraine. They ended up losing all three matches.

This will not be an easy fixture for the India side as Uzbekistan are ranked 12 points higher than them.India are currently placed 53rd while Uzbekistan are ranked 41 in the world. Also, it will also be the first time both the sides will meet since 2019, in a match where India were defeated 5-1 once. They then returned with a 1-1 draw in the return fixture.

International Friendly 2020-21 India vs Uzbekistan game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm IST.

Indian women’s football team squad for Uzbekistan friendly -

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, M Linthoingambi Devi

Defenders: Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu, W Linthoingambi Devi, Kritina Devi, Anju Tamang

Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan (captain), Manisha, Sangita Basfore, Martina Thokchom, Pyari Xaxa, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth

Forwards: Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sumati Kumari, Heigrujam Daya Devi

The International Friendly 2020-21 India vs Uzbekistan match will kick off at 4:30 pm IST on Monday, April 05, at the AGMK Stadium in Almalyk.

International Friendly 2020-21 India vs Uzbekistan will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

International Friendly 2020-21 India vs Uzbekistan live stream will be live on Uzbekistan FA’s Youtube channel.