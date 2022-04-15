INTERVIEW | I Want to Represent India in a Positive Way, Says Impact Wrestling’s Bhupinder Gujjar

While Satnam Singh and Veer Mahan are just about making waves in AEW and WWE, respectively, Bhupinder Gujjar of Impact wrestling has already established himself as the one to watch out for as Pro-wrestling promotions make an aggressive bid to tap into the Indian market. The former bodybuilder, hailing from Parachh village in Mohali, is in the middle of a major push from Impact wrestling and is on a five-match winning streak. In pursuit of his life-long dream of becoming a pro-wrestler, this DAV College graduate took just over four years to make a name for himself in the pro-wrestling business in North America and while he admits he has still a long way to go to achieve his dreams, the dashing 26-year-old knows he has in him to be the absolute best and be the face of Impact wrestling for the Indian market.

News18.com caught up with the Great Khali-trained Gujjar as he talks about his initial struggles in a country where he had no friends or family, how he juggled his studies and training and what he intends to achieve in this industry.

Excerpts:

How did you get into Pro-wrestling and when did you decide to get into the industry?

I want to start from my college days. When I was in college I always wanted to be a professional wrestler, but I was also doing bodybuilding, boxing and kickboxing and I did not know of any company here in India where I could go and start pro-wrestling training. Then I found CWE (Continental Wrestling Entertainment) and moved Jalandhar to the train under the Great Khali in his school for a couple of months. After completing my graduation, I moved to Canada for further studies and training.

You moved to a different country to pursue your dream. Who are the people who helped you out initially?

Early in my career, my coaches were John E Bravo and Scott D’Amore. Scott was a big help; I was super new in Canada and I did not have any friends, or family over here and Scott he took me under his wings and trained me at his school - Can-Am Wrestling School in Windsor, Ontario. And I started my training over there and spend almost four-plus years and I got the chance to work with Impact wrestling and later got signed, finally. It was tough for me initially, to move outside of the country, especially pursuing my dream of pro wrestling, and I had no connections in this profession so I just moved here and over there I made good friends who helped me inside the ring and in so many things I had to do. I was juggling my studies, training, gym training and job - all at the same time. Those were hard days, days of struggle. But, it has paid off and finally, I am where I want to be.

You are billed from Punjab, India – and you are actually from India Chandigarh. In pro wrestling business we do not have many wrestlers who are thoroughbred Indians – there are a few with Indian roots, but someone like The Great Khali and Mahabali Shera are among the few wrestlers who are through and through Indian wrestlers, now we can add you to the list and this presents Impact wrestling a chance to tap into the Indians market with you probably be the face for this push. Do you hope to fulfil that role, your thoughts on that?

I do not feel any kind of pressure knowing that the company has trust in me. I know I am training for this for years, I have prepared myself for this and now I am a combination of big moves and high-flying abilities, so I think I fit into this setup, this company, as the face of Impact wrestling in India. I treat it as a regular thing that I am doing and I know I am doing this stuff, I am doing it for years, and now I am on TV. I was prepared for this, so there is no pressure on me. I am actually enjoying it that I have made it here. My superiors believe in me and that is why I am sitting here, and no doubt I will give my 200 per cent.

You have been with Impact for a while now and you were part of the Desi Hit squad with the likes of Rohit Raju, Gama Singh. Talk to me about your journey in Impact so far, what has been your learning working with the more accomplished wrestlers and improvements you have had as a performer?

When I started at the Desi Hit Squad, I was not feeling my best. I always wanted to work by myself and always wanted to be the good guy, but under the pressure of peers, I had to do what I was told. However, after a break - due to the pandemic – I realised my own wrestling skills and I got to spend enough time with me and that was in a way a turning point. I thought to myself that If I ever go back to Impact I want to represent my country in a positive way. Yes, I learned a lot from those wrestlers. In Desi Hit Squad Rohit raj is a good wrestler and very good friend, I used to observe them and I tried doing stuff that they did, and tried doing it in my own way.

Can you define Bhupinder Gujjar the wrestler, and performer?

When I started out I was just a power wrestler. I use to do power moves only but right now I have added a bit more use of a combination of moves. I have my own move sets, which I have not had the opportunity to use in matches. But hopefully, I will be able to in the future. Now I am comfortable in both – power moves and high-fliers. Now I am working with bigger wrestlers I have my own movesets to work with them and I can also adjust with wrestlers who are small in stature – I can adapt very well is what I think.

You will say you have a long way to go in terms of being a finished product?

There is always room for improvement. Personally, I feel I want to improve my skill and my work ethic. That is why even after I got signed, I train hard each day. I still have to learn a lot, wrestling is like a big ocean. I just got signed does not mean I am at the top of the world. I know I am the best, but still, I need to work a lot to achieve more. Not only in terms of skills and moves but how to work inside the ring, how to entertain a large crowd – you know if I have to perform in front of 5000 people. I am sure that is going to be a different challenge altogether. Basically, I want to be the best version of myself.

What are your thoughts on the new India specific show ‘Pehlwani Pataka’ that you will be part of? You will be the co-host …

This show is already in pre-production and I just want to say it is going to be a great platform for the Indian audience and Indian wrestlers, so I am excited. I am the co-host of the show so I am super pumped and I know that show is going to be a blast in India when it air. India is a big market for us and people will definitely like the show for sure

