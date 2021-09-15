Intriguing Posters of Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi Web Series 'Break Point' Released

The posters of web series ‘Break Point’ have been released by its host OTT platform. The series which talks about the famous partnership of tennis champs Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tewari.

Uploading the intriguing posters, Bhupathi wrote on Instagram: “There’s more to my off-court relationship with Leander than the grand slam titles we have won. Watch our untold story exclusively on ZEE5."

Both the posters, individually show a sketch of Bhupathi and Paes, while a cutout of them plays in the foreground.

The tagline of the seven-episode webseries says ‘From bromance to breakup’, which indicates that the story will reveal what made them part ways after a successful partnership.

The series will stream on ZEE5 and the dates will be announced soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here