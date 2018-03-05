English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Investigation Opened into Davide Astori Death in Italy
A judicial inquiry had been launched following the death of 31-year-old Italian footballer Davide Astori, whose autopsy is expected to be carried out later in the day.
Davide Astori (Reuters)
Rome: A judicial inquiry had been launched following the death of 31-year-old Italian footballer Davide Astori, whose autopsy is expected to be carried out later in the day.
Italy was in shock following the sudden death of the captain of Fiorentina who played for his country 14 times.
"We have opened a manslaughter investigation, against X for the moment," Antonio de Nicolo, a magistrate in the northeastern city of Udine, told Rai radio, adding that such a procedure was "mandatory".
He also said arrangements were in place to perform an autopsy, which according to Italian media, including Gazzetta dello Sport, will be done later on Monday.
Astori was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday in Udine, where his team was due to play Udinese in a Serie A match.
De Nicolo was quoted Sunday as saying Astori died of "natural causes" after a "cardiac circulatory collapse" -- a type of heart attack.
All seven matches in Italy's top flight on Sunday were postponed following the news of Astori's death.
indiaivideosmoviesivideosindiaivideos
Also Watch
Italy was in shock following the sudden death of the captain of Fiorentina who played for his country 14 times.
"We have opened a manslaughter investigation, against X for the moment," Antonio de Nicolo, a magistrate in the northeastern city of Udine, told Rai radio, adding that such a procedure was "mandatory".
He also said arrangements were in place to perform an autopsy, which according to Italian media, including Gazzetta dello Sport, will be done later on Monday.
Astori was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday in Udine, where his team was due to play Udinese in a Serie A match.
De Nicolo was quoted Sunday as saying Astori died of "natural causes" after a "cardiac circulatory collapse" -- a type of heart attack.
All seven matches in Italy's top flight on Sunday were postponed following the news of Astori's death.
indiaivideosmoviesivideosindiaivideos
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
-
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Awe of Ronaldo no More - Kylian Mbappe Plots Real Downfall
- Left is Right at Durban as Starc and Maharaj Strike it Rich at Kingsmead
- Oscars 2018: Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence And Other Stars Who Ruled The Red Carpet
- Oscars 2018: Beachy Waves Made Star's Hair Game Strong at the Red Carpet
- Oscars 2018: Allison Janney Beats Octavia Spencer, Mary J Blige to Win Best Supporting Actress