INZ vs HGG Team Prediction Israel Basketball Premier League, Ironi Nes Ziona vs Hapoel Gilboa Galil - Playing V, Basketball

Ironi Nes Ziona will go up against Hapoel Gilboa Galil in the Israel Basketball Premier League on Friday, December 25. Nes Ziona have had a poor season so far as they lost four of the last five games. Their game points average in the last ten matches is 169. In contrast, Gilboa Galil have won four of their last five outings with game points average being 165. The only loss came at the hands of Hapoel Eilat last month. In their last outing, they defeated Bnei Herzliya by 95-89. Nes Ziona would try to break the four match losing streak here, but it will undoubtedly be a tough task.

INZ vs HGG Team Prediction Israel Basketball Premier League, Ironi Nes Ziona vs Hapoel Gilboa Galil: Match Details

Ironi Nes Ziona vs Hapoel Gilboa Galil match is scheduled for Friday, December 25. The outing will commence from 12:05 AM IST. The fixture will be played at Lev Hamoshava Arena, Israel.

INZ vs HGG Israel Basketball Premier League, Ironi Nes Ziona vs Hapoel Gilboa Galil: Dream11 Team Prediction

INZ vs HGG Israel Basketball Premier League, Ironi Nes Ziona vs Hapoel Gilboa Galil Dream11 Point Guard: Patrick Miller

INZ vs HGG Israel Basketball Premier League, Ironi Nes Ziona vs Hapoel Gilboa Galil Dream11 Shooting Guard: Isaiah Cousins

INZ vs HGG Israel Basketball Premier League, Ironi Nes Ziona vs Hapoel Gilboa Galil Dream11 Small Forward: Netanel Artzi

INZ vs HGG Israel Basketball Premier League, Ironi Nes Ziona vs Hapoel Gilboa Galil Dream11 Power Forward: Nimrod Levi

INZ vs HGG Israel Basketball Premier League, Ironi Nes Ziona vs Hapoel Gilboa Galil Dream11 Centre: Jerome Meyinsse

INZ vs HGG Israel Basketball Premier League, Ironi Nes Ziona possible starting line-up vs Hapoel Gilboa Galil: Tal Michael Dunne, Nimrod Levi, Kwan Cheatham, Jerome Meyinsse, Patrick Miller

INZ vs HGG Israel Basketball Premier League, Hapoel Gilboa Galil possible starting line-up vs Ironi Nes Ziona: Isaiah Cousins, Netanel Artzi, Amit Gershon, Iftah Ziv, Joe Thomasson