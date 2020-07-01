INZ vs HTV Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball League, Ironi Nes Ziona vs Hapoel Tel Aviv - Playing V, Basketball

In their first match of the second phase of the ongoing Israel Basketball League 2019-20, Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ) will square off against Hapoel Tel-Aviv (HTV). The Israel Basketball League INZ vs HTV match will take place at the Lev Hamoshava Arena in Ness Ziona. The INZ vs HTV Israel Basketball League 2019-20 fixture is scheduled to take place at 10pm IST on Wednesday, July 1.

The Nes Ziona are sixth in the Israel Basketball League points table, with a score of 1879 in 22 matches, with 10 victories and 12 losses. The host lost their last match of the first phase against Maccabi Haifa on Monday by 79-94.

The Hapoel Tev Aviv, on the other hand, are just behind Nes Ziona. The team have scored 1860 points in 22 matches. They won their last match of the first phase against Be’er Sheva on Monday by 84-81.

Israel Basketball League Ironi Nes Ziona vs Hapoel Tel Aviv: INZ vs HTV Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Israel Basketball League INZ vs HTV, Ironi Nes Ziona vs Hapoel Tel Aviv Dream11 Point Guard: Rayvonte Rice, Yam Madar

Israel Basketball League INZ vs HTV, Ironi Nes Ziona vs Hapoel Tel Aviv Dream11 Shooting Guard: Raviv Limonad, Sek Henry

Israel Basketball League INZ vs HTV, Ironi Nes Ziona vs Hapoel Tel Aviv Dream11 Small Forward: Lior Carreira

Israel Basketball League INZ vs HTV, Ironi Nes Ziona vs Hapoel Tel Aviv Dream11 Power Forward: Jean-Pierre Tokoto, Karam Mashour

Israel Basketball League INZ vs HTV, Ironi Nes Ziona vs Hapoel Tel Aviv Dream11 Centre: Cameron Oliver

Israel Basketball League INZ vs HTV, Ironi Nes Ziona possible starting lineup vs Hapoel Tel Aviv: Rayvonte Rice, Raviv Limonad, Lior Carreira, Jean-Pierre Tokoto, Cameron Oliver

Israel Basketball League INZ vs HTV, Hapoel Tel Aviv possible starting lineup vs Ironi Nes Ziona: Yam Madar, Omer Harel, Shahar Lazer, Karam Mashour, Lotan Amsalem