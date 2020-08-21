WWE NXT TakerOver XXX: ‘Io Shirai is Not a Champion Who Can Be Broken’ Says NXT Women’s Champion Ahead of Title Match vs Dakota Kai

Ahead of her match against Dakota Kai, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai has said that she will break the Kiwi wrestler when she defends her title at the WWE’s next Pay-per-view event NXT TakeOver XXX.

“Io Shirai is not a champion who can be broken. I will be smart and I will break her with my grace. “

Dakota Kai, who is one half of the tag team ‘Team Kick’ defeated former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in the No. 1 contenders match with a ‘Go-To-Kick’ after Mercedes Martinez attacked Ripley.

But before she officially earned the title of the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship title, Kai felt it appropriate to get into Shirai’s head by attacking her, not once, but with two blindside assaults.

Io Shirai will also have to be aware of the potential presence of Raquel González, as ‘Big Mami Cool’ has been an X-factor in Kai’s favour several times previously.

“Dakota is trying to win in any way she can, by changing her style, kicking me in the face, or bringing in Raquel González,” said Shirai.

Shirai, who became the NXT Women’s champion at TakeOver: In Your House in June, by pinning Ripley to claim victory in a triple threat match that included then-champion Charlotte Flair, spoke of her respect for both women in a recent interview.

“Being honest and with no sense of irony: Charlotte is the Queen. It takes a lot to be on top, only someone who has been there can understand, and one mistake can be exploited and attacked. Charlotte has a strong heart and remains unfazed and stands tall”

As for Ripley, the reigning NXT Women’s Champion said, ‘Rhea has an incredible aura. She has a great personality and I respect the effort she puts in at the gym. Her look, her momentum, her youth and her athletic abilities are very appealing.’

In the world of sports entertainment, this weekend promises to be a bumper TV experience with NXT Takeover happening on Saturday and WWE SummerSlam on Monday.

The NXT TakeOver: XXX, will be live on the WWE Network at 4.30 AM IST on 23rd August 2020 exclusively on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3 Channels.