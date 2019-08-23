IOA Blames NADA for NDTL's Suspension, Asks Who Will Bear Cost for Testing
The Indian Olympic Association fired shots at National Anti-Doping Agency after World Anti-Doping Agency suspended the country's only WADA-accredited laboratory.
Indian Olympic Association (Photo Credit: Twitter)
New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association on Friday lashed out at the National Anti-Doping Agency for the suspension of the country's only WADA-accredited laboratory, saying NADA's "mistakes" have jeopardised the anti-doping programme here.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) suspended the National Dope Testing Laboratory in Delhi for six months "due to non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL)". The NADA can appeal the suspension in the next 21 days.
The NADA can still carry on with sample collection (blood and urine) but will have to get them tested by a WADA-accredited laboratory outside India. NDTL had got WADA accreditation back in 2008.
"We will now have to pay in dollars instead of rupees. My only concern now is who will bear the extra cost?" Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra told PTI.
"The National Sports Federations (NSFs) are not in a position to bear the extra cost. And why should we bear the extra cost for NADA's mistakes?" he asked.
The WADA said the suspension came after it's Laboratory Expert Group (LabEG) initiated disciplinary proceedings with regards to status of WADA-accredited laboratories across the globe.
The IOA chief said a negligent NADA sat on the issue for a long time despite repeated reminders from WADA.
"This issue has been going on internally for the last one year. The WADA has been pointing drawbacks in the NDTL's testing methods but the NADA has failed to manage its affairs," Batra said.
NADA Director General Navin Agarwal remained unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts to reach him by PTI.
