IOA Chief Narinder Batra is in Favour of Tokyo Olympics Going Ahead Despite Covid-19 Fears

Opposition to the Olympic Games will be there amidst a raging COVID-19 pandemic but conducting the biggest sporting spectacle in Tokyo will send out a strong message that the world is moving beyond the catastrophic situation, IOA President Narinder Batra on Saturday. The Tokyo Olympics, which was scheduled to be held last year, was postponed because of the pandemic.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, who is also an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, is hoping that the Games will be held as scheduled, from July 23. “Life has to move on and conducting the Olympics will give a strong message that we have moved beyond the COVID-19 pandemic," Batra told.

