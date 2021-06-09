Indian Olympic Association Chief Narinder Batra has quashed reports that India along with several other countries may get barred from entering Japan for the Tokyo Olympics because of the rise in Covid-19 cases in these countries.

Reacting to the reports Batra told News18.com that the claims have been refuted and there no truth in the reports.

“The reports are totally untrue and the organising committee has already denied these reports."

On Tuesday, reports emerged in Malaysia that along with them, nine other countries including India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Vietnam and the United Kingdom. It was also reported that the Japanese government these 10 countries on a no fly list.

Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee chief executive officer, Toshiro Muto has also denied reports, “We have never heard of that, it is completely groundless, we cannot consider it as a possibility,” the Tokyo 2020 boss said.

“There is concern on the new variant from India, for that reason, before they come to Japan, they need to be fully vaccinated. That is the policy we have announced, 100 per cent vaccinations is recommended and required (for athletes) from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and other related countries," Mutto added.

“So they need to consult IOC and they will come vaccinated before making an entry into Japan,” he further added.

Toshiro Muto has also denied that there were discussions to cancel or further delay the Olympic and Paralympic Games, already been postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tuesday’s reports also claimed that even if athletes from these countries are allowed to enter Japan, they will be denied the chance to train at the venues. Even if they are under a 14-day quarantine, the athletes can only train inside their hotel rooms, which is of little help when they are competing at Olympic level.

