1-min read

IOA Directs Chhattisgarh Olympic Association to Re-amend its Constitution by February 15

Indian Olympic Association has asked Chhattisgarh Olympic Association, in a strongly-worded letter, to undo amending its constitution to increase the tenure of its Executive Board from four to five years.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 10:40 PM IST
IOA Directs Chhattisgarh Olympic Association to Re-amend its Constitution by February 15
Indian Olympic Association (Photo Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday took strong objection to Chhattisgarh Olympic Association's (COA) decision to amend its constitution and increase the tenure of its Executive Board from four to five years.

In a strongly-worded letter to COA president Raman Singh, IOA chief Narinder Batra has asked the state unit to "re-amend" its constitution by February 15, failing which the national Olympic body would be forced to appoint an ad-hoc committee and conduct fresh elections.

"In the Annual General Body Meeting of IOA on 30th December 2019 it was noted that Chhattisgarh Olympic Association has amended its constitution and increased the tenure of EB from 4 years to 5 years without information and approval of IOA," Batra wrote in his letter to Singh.

"In the IOA AGM it was approved that COA will immediately have to re-amend its constitution with the tenure back to its original term of 4 years by or before 15th February failing which IOA will form an ad-hoc committee to immediately conduct the elections of COA under the old constitution," the IOA chief added.

