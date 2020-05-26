SPORTS

1-MIN READ

IOA Forms Panel to Name Observer for Election of Its Members, Also Constitutes North East Committee

IOA president Narinder Batra. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

IOA president Narinder Batra constituted a three-member committeet o nominate observers for the elections of IOA members for 2020-2021.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee led by its vice president V D Nanavati to nominate observers for the elections of IOA members for 2020-2021.

B P Baishya and K Govindraj are the other members of the committee.

Besides, the IOA also formed a North East Committee for the term 2020-2021, which will discuss about the development of sports in North East states.

Baishya has been named as the chairman of the North East Committee with S M Bali, Bhupinder Bajwa, Swapan Banerjee and Bholanath Singh as members.

The IOA also constituted an 11-member Sponsorship, Marketing and Broadcast Committee, which will review and study the ongoing marketing activities of the national Olympic body and will also work towards maximising the benefits of existing and new partnerships.

The Sponsorship and Marketing Committee will have Sudhanshu Mittal as chairman and include Athletics Federation of India chief Adille Sumariwala, IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta and Janardhan Singh Gehlot among others as members.

Meanwhile, the IOA also recognised Rowing Federation of India's elections which were conducted in February, paving the way for its recognition from the Sports Ministry.

The RFI was de-recognised by the Sports Ministry for violating the National Sports Code of 2011 during its elections held in December last year.


