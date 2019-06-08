IOA General Secretary Meets Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to Discuss IOC Ban
Indian Olympic Association general secretary met with new sports minister Kiren Rijiju about International Olympic Committee's ban on India from hosting global events.
IOA general secretary Rajeev Mehta met sports minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: IOA Twitter)
New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta Saturday held discussions with new sports minister Kiren Rijiju regarding the International Olympic Committee's ban on India from hosting global events and increased assistance for athletes.
"IOA Secretary General Mr Rajeev Mehta met the Hon'ble Sports Minister @KirenRijiju today and held discussions on support needed for National Sports Federations, increased assistance for athletes, preparations for #Tokyo2020 and governance matters including IOC's decision," the IOA tweeted from its official handle.
IOA Secretary General Mr Rajeev Mehta met the Hon'ble Sports Minister @KirenRijiju today and held discussions on support needed for National Sports Federations, increased assistance for athletes, preparations for #Tokyo2020 and governance matters including IOC's decision. pic.twitter.com/FbjqyPVoJ3— Team India (@ioaindia) June 8, 2019
Rijiju, just after taking charge as sports minister last week, had ensured that he would work with the athletes and federations collectively as a team to bring about a revolution in sports.
In February, the IOC suspended all Indian applications to host future events and urged International sports federations not to stage competitions in the country after two Pakistani shooters were denied visas to compete in New Delhi at the World Cup following the Pulwama terror attack.
Imposing the suspension, the IOC said the denial of visas was against the principles of the Olympic Charter.
According to the IOC, the ban will not be lifted until the Indian government provides guarantees that no athlete would be denied visas in events held in the country.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner Now Blames 'Lazy' Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington for GoT Starbucks Coffee Cup Blunder
- Indians Call for World Cup Boycott After ICC Asks Dhoni to Remove Army Insignia Gloves
- India vs Australia: Tough India Clash Could Give Aussies Reality Check: Border
- Threatened and Forced to Change Name, Beef Festival Organisers in Kolkata are Sticking to The Menu
- Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Service to Begin This November, 31 Titles to be Available at Launch
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s