1-min read

IOA General Secretary Meets Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to Discuss IOC Ban

Indian Olympic Association general secretary met with new sports minister Kiren Rijiju about International Olympic Committee's ban on India from hosting global events.

Updated:June 8, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
IOA General Secretary Meets Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to Discuss IOC Ban
IOA general secretary Rajeev Mehta met sports minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: IOA Twitter)
New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta Saturday held discussions with new sports minister Kiren Rijiju regarding the International Olympic Committee's ban on India from hosting global events and increased assistance for athletes.

"IOA Secretary General Mr Rajeev Mehta met the Hon'ble Sports Minister @KirenRijiju today and held discussions on support needed for National Sports Federations, increased assistance for athletes, preparations for #Tokyo2020 and governance matters including IOC's decision," the IOA tweeted from its official handle.

Rijiju, just after taking charge as sports minister last week, had ensured that he would work with the athletes and federations collectively as a team to bring about a revolution in sports.

In February, the IOC suspended all Indian applications to host future events and urged International sports federations not to stage competitions in the country after two Pakistani shooters were denied visas to compete in New Delhi at the World Cup following the Pulwama terror attack.

Imposing the suspension, the IOC said the denial of visas was against the principles of the Olympic Charter.

According to the IOC, the ban will not be lifted until the Indian government provides guarantees that no athlete would be denied visas in events held in the country.

