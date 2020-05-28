SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

IOA Hands Over Rs 2 Crore to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Behalf of NSFs, Athletes

Kiren Rijiju and IOA delegation (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Kiren Rijiju and IOA delegation (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that he is very happy that in these difficult times the sporting fraternity has come together and come forward to collect this money for the need of the country.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 8:45 PM IST
Share this:

An Indian Olympic Association delegation, led by Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, on Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs 2 crore to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, an amount raised for the PM CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IOA delegation included Mehta, sr. vice-president Anil Khanna, vice-president Sudhanshu Mittal, joint secretary Onkar Singh, associate vice-president Ajay Singh. The money has been raised by the IOA, the national federations and athletes.

"A delegation from the Indian Olympic Association met Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri. Kiren Rijiju and handed over Rs 2 crore for the PM Cares Fund. The money has been raised by several federations and also individual athletes," said a press release from the Sports Ministry.


Thanking IOA for the contribution, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "I am very happy that in these difficult times the sporting fraternity has come together and come forward to collect this money for the need of the country.

ALSO READ | 36th National Games Postponed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus

"Most sports federations in India have limited resources, but to make a contribution despite that, is commendable. The contribution will be useful in India's fight against Corona."

IOA President Narinder Batra had recently written to Rijiju seeking a package of close to Rs 220 crore for the IOA, federations and state Olympic committees to overcome the drying up of sponsorship money due to the pandemic.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading