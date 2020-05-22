IOA Legal Committee, Youth Commission Reconstituted

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary General Rajeev Mehta remains convenor of the IOA's Legal Committee and Senior Vice President R.K. Anand continues as its Chairman. The Committee was reconstituted on Thursday for 2020-21.

Basketball Federation of India President K. Govindraj, IOA Preparations Committee Vice Chairman Prem Verma and Games Technical Conduct Committee Chairman Mukesh Kumar have been appointed as members of the committee in a notice issued by IOA President Narinder Batra.

It also reconstituted its Youth Commission for the same period with Table Tennis Federation of India's Dushyant Chautala as its Chairman. Badminton Association of India Vice President Viraj Sagar Das, India Taekwondo President Namdev Shirgaonkar have been appointed as members of the Commission alongwith Chand Singh Tokas and Siddharth Bhanot.

Earlier, Mehta had said that the resumption of training for athletes shouldn't take place immediately. Training camps and competitions have been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is being predicted that COVID-19 will peak in June. Despite lockdown restrictions, cases are increasing day by day. So, in such a scenario, what's the rush to start training of athletes?" Mehta told IANS.

"Athletes are assets of our country and it is our responsibilty to provide safety to them. Some of the athletes have even qualified for the Olympics and they will be participating in the Tokyo Games without a doubt," he added.