IOA President Narinder Batra Meets Home Minister Amit Shah to Seek Support for Hosting 2026 Youth Olympics
Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra is hoping to bid for the rights to host the 2026 Youth Olympics and met Home Minister Amit Shah to seek government support.
Amit Shah and Narinder Batra (Photo Credit: Twitter/@WeAreTeamIndia)
New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah to seek government support for hosting the 2026 Youth Olympics.
Batra, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee, said that one city out of New Delhi, Mumbai and Bhubaneswar will be chosen before presenting the bid. The IOC will then evaluate India's bid for acceptance or approval.
The bidding process of the 2026 Youth Olympics is likely to start next year.
Batra also discussed with Shah the IOA's bid to host the 2023 Session of the IOC in Mumbai. An IOC session -- where all the members and officials of the Olympic body will be present -- is a prestigious event and the IOA wanted to host it to coincide with the country's 75th year of independence.
The IOA chief, who is also the president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), discussed the hosting of the 2013 Men's World Cup in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela.
"Hon'ble minister was also updated about preparations and training of the Indian contingent for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," Batra said.
The government's flagship programme Khelo India Youth Games, Fit India Movement and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme were also discussed during the meeting.
Batra said the home minister was "very receptive and supportive".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: When I Met Rashami She Was On Road With No Money, Says Arhaan Khan
- I-League 2019-20: Srinagar Airport 'Inoperative', Real Kashmir FC's Next 2 Games Cancelled
- Remember the Viral Hindu-Muslim Same-Sex Couple? Here's How They Fought 'TikTok's Homophobia'
- 2019 is Ending But the 'Beginners' Memes are Just Starting
- 'A Huge Day' - Pakistan Welcome Sri Lanka for First Test Tour Since 2009 Terror Attack