Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

IOA President Narinder Batra Meets Home Minister Amit Shah to Seek Support for Hosting 2026 Youth Olympics

Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra is hoping to bid for the rights to host the 2026 Youth Olympics and met Home Minister Amit Shah to seek government support.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IOA President Narinder Batra Meets Home Minister Amit Shah to Seek Support for Hosting 2026 Youth Olympics
Amit Shah and Narinder Batra (Photo Credit: Twitter/@WeAreTeamIndia)

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah to seek government support for hosting the 2026 Youth Olympics.

Batra, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee, said that one city out of New Delhi, Mumbai and Bhubaneswar will be chosen before presenting the bid. The IOC will then evaluate India's bid for acceptance or approval.

The bidding process of the 2026 Youth Olympics is likely to start next year.

Batra also discussed with Shah the IOA's bid to host the 2023 Session of the IOC in Mumbai. An IOC session -- where all the members and officials of the Olympic body will be present -- is a prestigious event and the IOA wanted to host it to coincide with the country's 75th year of independence.

The IOA chief, who is also the president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), discussed the hosting of the 2013 Men's World Cup in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela.

"Hon'ble minister was also updated about preparations and training of the Indian contingent for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," Batra said.

The government's flagship programme Khelo India Youth Games, Fit India Movement and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme were also discussed during the meeting.

Batra said the home minister was "very receptive and supportive".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram