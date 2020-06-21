IOA President Narinder Batra Urges Indians to Celebrate Olympic Day on June 23

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra has encouraged the country to celebrate Olympic Day on June 23, saying there is need to commemorate such milestones in order to help India embark on a journey from a sports-watching nation to a more active sports-participating nation.

Olympic Day is celebrated on June 23 every year since 1948 to commemorate the initiation of the modern Olympic Games.

"One way of making India embark on a journey from a sports-watching nation to a more active sports-participating nation is to commemorate such milestones in such a manner that people around the Olympic community would be inspired to play any sport of their choice," Narinder Batra stated in his special message as quoted by Olympic Channel website.

Batra said even with social distancing restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic one can do some sort of physical activity as a way of encouragement to Olympic sports.

"There are countless ways in which we can do this, even with the social-distancing restrictions in place. It could be some form of physical activity that each of us undertakes. It could even be a way of encouragement to Olympic sport."

Batra asked India's Olympic medallists and Olympians to lead the celebrations.

"I urge India's Olympic medallists and Olympians to lead the celebrations. It would be delightful to see our educational institutions get the student community involved," he added.