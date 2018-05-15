IOA Signs Li-Ning as Apparel Partner Till Tokyo Olympics

The IOA has announced sports apparel brand Li-Ning as Indian team's official sports apparel partner till Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.As part of the partnership, Li-Ning will provide Indian athletes and officials with sports competition and training apparel, leisure wear and footwear for the Asian Games 2018, 2018 Summer Olympic Youth Games and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.On the new partnership, IOA president Narinder Batra said: We are pleased to announce Li-Ning as the official sports apparel partner of the Indian contingent until 2020 Olympic Games. This partnership represents the rising stature of Indian sports and at this crucial juncture to find a like-minded partner like Li-Ning gives us and our athletes a great boost.IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said, We are extremely proud to partner with Li-Ning again and offer Indian athletes the best of sports apparel. Our partnership began with Rio 2016 Olympic Games and this time we are delighted to have them on board for long-term till 2020.Commenting on this association Mahender Kapoor, MD Sunlight Sports Pvt Ltd said, We, Li-Ning-Sunlight Sports, are excited and happy to join Indian Olympic Association as its official Sports Apparel partner for a period of nearly 3 years covering Asian Games 2018, 2018 Summer Olympic Youth Games and 2020 Olympic Games."Like we provided the comfort wear apparels and footwear to Indian athletes in 2016 Rio Olympics, we are fully committed at providing best quality and on-field comfort clothes to Indian athletes during these mega events."