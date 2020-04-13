SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

IOC Can't Be Accused of Hesitation in Postponing Tokyo Olympics: Thomas Bach

IOC president Thomas Bach (Photo Credit: Reuters)

IOC president Thomas Bach (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Thomas Bach dismissed reports that IOC was reluctant in postponing Tokyo Olympics because of coronavirus.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
Share this:

Tokyo: International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has turned a blind eye to claims that the organisation was reluctant in postponing Tokyo 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and dismissed "conspiracy theories" surrounding the decision to move the event to 2021.

In an interview with the German Sunday newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Bach also revealed the cost of the postponement of the Games to the IOC would be "several hundred million dollars" but said the exact amount was "not yet foreseeable at this moment".

"In such emotional situations, as a responsible person, you cannot make decisions based on gut instinct," Bach said.

"We really cannot be accused of hesitation or lack of advice and transparency.

"In order to counter conspiracy theories, it must be said clearly that the IOC was insured against a cancellation, but not insured in the case of a postponement.

"For a postponement, however, the approval of the Organising Committee, which must be willing to work a year longer, is required, and the Japanese Government must be willing to continue to support the preparations."

The Games have been rescheduled for July 23 to August 8 2021.

"The top priority, of course, remains the health of the athletes and everyone involved in the Games and the containment of the virus," Bach said.

"We will use this as a basis for all future decisions."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,048

    +639*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,352

    +905*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    979

    +215*  

  • Total DEATHS

    324

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,322,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,872,916

    +20,691

  • Cured/Discharged

    434,496

     

  • Total DEATHS

    116,037

    +1,843
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres