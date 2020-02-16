Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

IOC Chief Thanks Abhinav Bindra and Niccolo Campriani for 'Taking Refugee' Project

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach thanked Abhinav Bindra and Niccolo Campriani for helping refugee athletes to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with their 'Taking Refugee' project.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 4:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IOC Chief Thanks Abhinav Bindra and Niccolo Campriani for 'Taking Refugee' Project
File photo of Abhinav Bindra. (Photo Credit: @Athlete365)

New Delhi: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has thanked champion shooters Abhinav Bindra and Niccolo Campriani for their project 'Taking Refugee', under which they are helping refugee athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Bindra had hosted two refugee shooters -- Khaoula and Mahdi -- at his foundation in Bengaluru in December last year.

"Thank you for your letter which I read with great interest informing me of the progress of the project 'Taking Refugee'. Rest assured I am extremely pleased with the impressively rapid progress of the athletes and also by the measures taken at the governance level for an increased accountability and and transparency of the initiative," Bach wrote.

"Not only this project is commendable, it is also entirely aligned with the objectives of the IOC which supports youth refugee athletes," he said in the letter addressed to Bindra and Campriani.

"As true Olympians and through your selfless action, you have demonstrated your greatness beyond the field of play. You can be proud of yourselves."

Bindra, India's only individual Olympic gold medallist, is actively involved in the project along with his Italian friend Campriani.

Through the initiative, the duo aims to train the refugee shooters in air rifle and help them participate with the Refugee Olympic team, which made its debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Campriani's two hopefuls -- Khaoula and Mahdi -- made the trip to Bengaluru to train at Bindra's foundation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram