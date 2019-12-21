IOC Chief Thomas Bach Thanks President Ram Nath Kovind for Co-sponsoring UN Olympic Truce Resolution
International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach thanked Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in a letter.
IOC chief Thomas Bach and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo Credit: Reuters and Twitter)
New Delhi: International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach has thanked President Ram Nath Kovind for co-sponsoring the United Nations Olympic Truce Resolution.
In keeping with the tradition dating back to the original Olympic Games in Ancient Olympia in 776 BC, the resolution will aim to ensure a halt to all hostilities, allowing the safe passage and participation of athletes and spectators for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.
"Please accept my heartfelt gratitude for your government's active support for the Olympic Games by co-sponsoring the UN Olympic Truce Resolution," Bach wrote in a letter addressed to the Indian President.
The resolution entitled "Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal", was adopted in the United Nation General Assembly on December 9.
"This result contributes to making these Olympic Games a great success and to providing the stage for athletes from your country to shine. They will be competing alongside athletes from all 206 National Olympic Committees as well as the IOC Refugee Olympic Team," Bach wrote.
"The IOC can ensure the universality only by strictly adhering to the principles of political neutrality and solidarity
