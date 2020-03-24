English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
News18
IOC Member Says 2020 Tokyo Olympics Will Be Postponed Due to Coronavirus

2020 Tokyo Olympics in the times of Conoravirus (Photo Credit: Reuters)

IOC member Dick Pound told USA Today there was no way 2020 Tokyo Olympics would start on the decided date.

The pressure has been building on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) around the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of slowing down.

IOC member Dick Pound has told USA Today that the Olympics are not going to start on time and he knew for sure that they will be late.

"On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided," Pound said in a phone interview to USA Today. "The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know."

He further added that the IOC will announce the next steps soon.

"It will come in stages," he said. "We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense."

However, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams responded with, "It is the right of every IOC member to interpret the decision of the IOC executive board which was announced yesterday (Sunday)."

On Sunday, IOC president Thomas Bach announced that the organisation will take four weeks to come to a decision on the Olympics.

