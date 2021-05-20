IOC President Thomas Bach, Japan PM Yoshihide Suga Promise Safe Tokyo Olympics

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga both reiterated their commitment that the postponed Olympic Games will be held as scheduled in a safe way.

“Together with our Japanese partners and friends, I can only re-emphasise this full commitment of the IOC to organise safe Olympic and Paralympic Games for everybody," Bach said before a three-day virtual meeting attended by IOC officials and Tokyo Olympic organisers, Xinhua reports.

“To accomplish this, we are now fully focused on the delivery of the Olympic Games."

Bach said that the IOC will send additional medical personnel to help the organisers ease the shortage of medical staff. He also revealed that at least 75 percent of the athletes and participants to stay in the Olympic village will be vaccinated.

“At this moment, as many as 75 percent of the residents of the Olympic Village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination in time before the Olympic Games," Bach said, adding that there are good reasons to believe that this figure will be well “above 80 percent" by the time the Games kicks off.

“The most important principle is very clear, the Olympic Village is a safe place and the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Tokyo 2020 will be organized in a safe way," he said.

Suga said at an Upper House plenary session that his government will push ahead with preparations to host the Games safely.

He added that by having athletes and people involved in the Games take full anti-virus measures, they will be able to take part in the events with peace of mind.

He said officials will consider strict measures, such as making sure locals don’t meet with Games participants.

