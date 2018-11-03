English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IOC Retesting More London 2012 Games Samples
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is conducting additional doping analyses on the samples of athletes collected from the 2012 London Olympic Games, it said on Friday.
The IOC says the athletes found positive represent five sports and six countries. It did not name them. (Getty Images)
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is conducting additional doping analyses on the samples of athletes collected from the 2012 London Olympic Games, it said on Friday.
The reanalysis, using the latest scientific methods, will continue in 2019 before the statute of limitations is reached by 2020, the IOC said.
Previously 48 anti-doping violations were found in more than 500 reanalysis of London Games samples. Mostly were for anabolic steroids.
The International Testing Agency (ITA) has been delegated to review the latest test results and notify the athletes concerned, the IOC said.
If an adverse analytical finding is confirmed, athletes will have a choice to have their case heard before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) or an IOC Disciplinary Commission.
For legal reasons, the IOC will not give detailed information on possible cases. This will follow in due course.
The IOC stores and regularly re-tests samples from past Olympic Games with methods that did not exist at the time or looking for samples that were not known, as part of what it says are efforts to protect clean athletes and the integrity of the competition.
Samples since the 2004 Athens Olympic Games have been stored and reanalysed systematically.
More than 110 adverse findings have been found in Olympic Games since 2004 through re-testing of samples.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
