English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IOC Sanctions Three Athletes From London 2012 Games for Doping
Azeri weightlifter Valentin Hristov was stripped of his 2012 Olympics 56-kg bronze medal on Friday after he was one of three athletes to test positive for banned substances in re-tests conducted by the International Olympic Committee.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Azeri weightlifter Valentin Hristov was stripped of his 2012 Olympics 56-kg bronze medal on Friday after he was one of three athletes to test positive for banned substances in re-tests conducted by the International Olympic Committee.
The IOC said Hristov's London Games sample tested positive for a prohibited anabolic steroid (oralturinabol) when it was re-analysed.
Anis Ananenka of Belarus, who finished 43rd in the men’s 800m, was also disqualified for the same substance, while fellow Belarussian Alena Matoshka, 25th in the women’s hammer throw, was the third athlete to be disqualified. Her sample tested positive with the steroid oxandrolone.
Previously 48 anti-doping violations were found in more than 500 reanalysis of London Games samples. Mostly were for anabolic steroids.
The IOC stores and regularly re-tests samples from past Olympic Games with methods that did not exist at the time. In an effort to protect clean athletes and the integrity of the competition, the IOC also looks out for substances that were not known at the time.
Samples since the 2004 Athens Olympics have been stored and reanalysed systematically.
More than 110 adverse findings have been found in Olympic Games since 2004 through re-testing of samples.
The reanalysis of 2012 samples, using the latest scientific methods, will continue before the statute of limitations is reached in 2020, the IOC said in November.
The IOC said Hristov's London Games sample tested positive for a prohibited anabolic steroid (oralturinabol) when it was re-analysed.
Anis Ananenka of Belarus, who finished 43rd in the men’s 800m, was also disqualified for the same substance, while fellow Belarussian Alena Matoshka, 25th in the women’s hammer throw, was the third athlete to be disqualified. Her sample tested positive with the steroid oxandrolone.
Previously 48 anti-doping violations were found in more than 500 reanalysis of London Games samples. Mostly were for anabolic steroids.
The IOC stores and regularly re-tests samples from past Olympic Games with methods that did not exist at the time. In an effort to protect clean athletes and the integrity of the competition, the IOC also looks out for substances that were not known at the time.
Samples since the 2004 Athens Olympics have been stored and reanalysed systematically.
More than 110 adverse findings have been found in Olympic Games since 2004 through re-testing of samples.
The reanalysis of 2012 samples, using the latest scientific methods, will continue before the statute of limitations is reached in 2020, the IOC said in November.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 40-Year Old Cyclist Pedals From Chandigarh to Mumbai to Spread Environment Awareness
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
- Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Character', Filmmaker Hits Back
- Apple iPhone XI Leaked Schematics Suggest Angular Triple-Camera Setup
- The Least of These Movie Review: A Subtly Handled Faith Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results