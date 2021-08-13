IPL 2021: CSK Can't Land in UAE Yet, BCCI Seeking Govt Permission

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has landed in Tamil Nadu capital ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021, which will be played in UAE. A group of CSK players, including captain cool, will leave for Dubai from here in a few days.

The concern, though, is that the franchise has not received permission from the UAE government to land in Dubai yet. According to a report by Inside Sports, CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanathan said, “We need the government’s permission to reach the UAE and we are waiting for it. We have not received permission yet." BCCI is looking into the matter and seeking permission to resume proceedings as soon as possible.

He added that CSK players have reached Chennai, where they will remain in quarantine before leaving for Dubai.

Tweet: https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1424985677268062209

Tweets: https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1425155516418859010

Tweet: https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1425310447331209216

Furthermore, Vishwanathan said that he is confident that CSK will be granted permission to enter the UAE shortly. As per the schedule, the players were to reach UAE on August 13, but it seems it will be postponed for a few more days. As things stand, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Karna Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad are already in Chennai.

The second half of the IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE from September 19. The tournament had to be postponed owing to a Covid-19 outbreak in the bio-secure bubble earlier this year.

The Chennai Super Kings will resume their campaign against Mumbai Indians on September 19. They were in the second spot with 10 points after seven games before the league was postponed.

