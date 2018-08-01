English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Iraq Withdraw From Football Tournament at Asian Games
Iraq have withdrawn from the football tournament of this month's Asian Games in Jakarta, potentially throwing the competition into turmoil less than two weeks before kickoff.
(IMAGE: Reuters)
Loading...
Iraq have withdrawn from the football tournament of this month's Asian Games in Jakarta, potentially throwing the competition into turmoil less than two weeks before kickoff.
The Iraq Olympic Committee have pulled the team from the event, according to a source in Baghdad, and the decision will leave officials needing to address an imbalance in the opening phase of the tournament.
Last week the Asian Football Confederation conducted a redraw of the competition's group stage to add Palestine and the United Arab Emirates after the pair had been left off the original entry list.
That meant two of the six groups swelled from four teams to five, but Iraq's withdrawal now means one group - containing China, Timor Leste and Syria - will feature just three countries.
The Olympic Council of Asia, the organisers of the Asian Games, have yet to respond to a request from Reuters for comment.
A source at the Iraq Football Association had initially denied reports the team would be removed from the competition and that the squad's preparations were being finalised following the completion of a training camp in the northern city of Erbil.
Earlier this week, football officials were reported to have been fired over their involvement in the selection of overage players for the nation's under-16 team after they were stopped at passport control on their way to participate in a regional tournament.
The withdrawal of Iraq's footballers follows a decision by the Philippines not to send the nation's basketball team to Jakarta in the aftermath of their on-court brawl with Australia during a recent World Cup qualifier.
The football tournament at the Asian Games begins on August 10 and features teams made up of players 23 years of age and under. Coaches are permitted to select three overage players.
The final will be played on Sept. 1.
Also Watch
The Iraq Olympic Committee have pulled the team from the event, according to a source in Baghdad, and the decision will leave officials needing to address an imbalance in the opening phase of the tournament.
Last week the Asian Football Confederation conducted a redraw of the competition's group stage to add Palestine and the United Arab Emirates after the pair had been left off the original entry list.
That meant two of the six groups swelled from four teams to five, but Iraq's withdrawal now means one group - containing China, Timor Leste and Syria - will feature just three countries.
The Olympic Council of Asia, the organisers of the Asian Games, have yet to respond to a request from Reuters for comment.
A source at the Iraq Football Association had initially denied reports the team would be removed from the competition and that the squad's preparations were being finalised following the completion of a training camp in the northern city of Erbil.
Earlier this week, football officials were reported to have been fired over their involvement in the selection of overage players for the nation's under-16 team after they were stopped at passport control on their way to participate in a regional tournament.
The withdrawal of Iraq's footballers follows a decision by the Philippines not to send the nation's basketball team to Jakarta in the aftermath of their on-court brawl with Australia during a recent World Cup qualifier.
The football tournament at the Asian Games begins on August 10 and features teams made up of players 23 years of age and under. Coaches are permitted to select three overage players.
The final will be played on Sept. 1.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
-
WATCH | Patel Not Karthik Should Have Replaced Injured Saha For Tests: Mongia
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
WATCH | England Need to be Consistent in at Least Three Games, Says Alastair Cook
WATCH | Patel Not Karthik Should Have Replaced Injured Saha For Tests: Mongia
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
Monday 30 July , 2018 WATCH | England Need to be Consistent in at Least Three Games, Says Alastair Cook
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'It's Annoying': Suhana Khan Opens Up About Being Trolled in Her First Ever Interview
- I Take a Higher Cut in Film Profits Because I'm Risking My Time on It: Aamir Khan
- Suhana Khan Looks Ultra Glam in her Debut Magazine Photoshoot; See Pics
- Kohli vs Anderson Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- 'Get an NRC Made, Or Go Back To Bangladesh': This Folk Song From Assam is Brutally Honest
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...