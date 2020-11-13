News18 Logo

Ireland Midfielder Alan Browne Tests Positive for Coronavirus after England Game

Alan Browne (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ireland's Alan Browne tested positive for coronavirus after playing against England at Wembley.

Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for COVID-19, less than a day after playing against England in Thursday’s friendly at Wembley Stadium.

Browne, 25, is the second Ireland player to test positive for the novel coronavirus this week after striker Callum Robinson missed the 3-0 defeat for the same reason.

“There are no close contacts of the player (Browne) and the rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of Sunday’s UEFA Nations League against Wales in Cardiff,” the Football Association of Ireland said on Twitter on Friday.

Ireland, third in the Nations League B Group 4 with two points from four games, host bottom-placed Bulgaria next Wednesday after their game away to table-toppers Wales on Sunday.


