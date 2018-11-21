English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ireland Part Ways with Manager Martin O'Neill and Assistant Roy Keane
Ireland have parted company with manager Martin O'Neill and his assistant Roy Keane after a run of six matches without a victory, the country's Football Association said on Wednesday.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Ireland have parted company with manager Martin O'Neill and his assistant Roy Keane after a run of six matches without a victory, the country's Football Association said on Wednesday.
Their last game in charge was a turgid 0-0 draw with Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Monday.
FAI Chief Executive John Delaney paid tribute to O'Neill by saying: "I would like to thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for the impact that they had with the Ireland team.
"There have been many highlights during Martin's reign – none more so than Euro 2016 in France, which will live long in the memory of all Irish supporters."
Former Leicester City and Celtic manager O'Neill was appointed in November 2013 and had 55 games in charge.
The highlight of O'Neill's tenure was leading Ireland to the 2016 European Championship, where they progressed to the last 16 after a group stage win over Italy.
They were beaten 2-1 by tournament hosts France.
Ireland reached a playoff for this year's World Cup finals in Russia but were thrashed 5-1 at home by Denmark having drawn the first leg 0-0 in Copenhagen.
Since then, however, results have been disappointing and they finished bottom of their Nations League group, losing home and away to Wales and drawing 0-0 twice with Denmark.
Former Manchester United midfielder Keane won 67 caps for Ireland and had been O'Neill's right-hand man for five years.
Goalkeeping coach Seamus McDonagh and assistant coach Steve Guppy have also parted company with the Ireland team.
The FAI said its board would meet promptly to discuss the process of recruiting a new manager.
Their last game in charge was a turgid 0-0 draw with Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Monday.
FAI Chief Executive John Delaney paid tribute to O'Neill by saying: "I would like to thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for the impact that they had with the Ireland team.
"There have been many highlights during Martin's reign – none more so than Euro 2016 in France, which will live long in the memory of all Irish supporters."
Former Leicester City and Celtic manager O'Neill was appointed in November 2013 and had 55 games in charge.
The highlight of O'Neill's tenure was leading Ireland to the 2016 European Championship, where they progressed to the last 16 after a group stage win over Italy.
They were beaten 2-1 by tournament hosts France.
Ireland reached a playoff for this year's World Cup finals in Russia but were thrashed 5-1 at home by Denmark having drawn the first leg 0-0 in Copenhagen.
Since then, however, results have been disappointing and they finished bottom of their Nations League group, losing home and away to Wales and drawing 0-0 twice with Denmark.
Former Manchester United midfielder Keane won 67 caps for Ireland and had been O'Neill's right-hand man for five years.
Goalkeeping coach Seamus McDonagh and assistant coach Steve Guppy have also parted company with the Ireland team.
The FAI said its board would meet promptly to discuss the process of recruiting a new manager.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Move Over Deepika Padukone, Canadian Family's Snow Woman Bride is Internet's New Favourite
- He Makes Me Feel I’m Home: Deepika Padukone Told Raveena Tandon about Ranveer Singh
- Ranbir Kapoor Accompanying Alia Bhatt to a Doctor Will Give You Major Relationship Goals
- Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar's Husband & Shrishty Rode's Fiancé Get Into Social Media Brawl
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Variant Will Reportedly Have Six Cameras: Expected Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...