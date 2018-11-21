Ireland Part Ways with Manager Martin O'Neill and Assistant Roy Keane

Ireland have parted company with manager Martin O'Neill and his assistant Roy Keane after a run of six matches without a victory, the country's Football Association said on Wednesday.Their last game in charge was a turgid 0-0 draw with Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Monday.FAI Chief Executive John Delaney paid tribute to O'Neill by saying: "I would like to thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for the impact that they had with the Ireland team."There have been many highlights during Martin's reign – none more so than Euro 2016 in France, which will live long in the memory of all Irish supporters."Former Leicester City and Celtic manager O'Neill was appointed in November 2013 and had 55 games in charge.The highlight of O'Neill's tenure was leading Ireland to the 2016 European Championship, where they progressed to the last 16 after a group stage win over Italy.They were beaten 2-1 by tournament hosts France.Ireland reached a playoff for this year's World Cup finals in Russia but were thrashed 5-1 at home by Denmark having drawn the first leg 0-0 in Copenhagen.Since then, however, results have been disappointing and they finished bottom of their Nations League group, losing home and away to Wales and drawing 0-0 twice with Denmark.Former Manchester United midfielder Keane won 67 caps for Ireland and had been O'Neill's right-hand man for five years.Goalkeeping coach Seamus McDonagh and assistant coach Steve Guppy have also parted company with the Ireland team.The FAI said its board would meet promptly to discuss the process of recruiting a new manager.