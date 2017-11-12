ISL 2017: Delhi Dynamos Coach Miguel Bats for Nine-month Long Season

Delhi Dynamos coach Miguel Angel Portugal on Sunday expressed the desire to see the Indian Super League (ISL) expanded further to a nine-month affair from next season."Now the league is better. More teams which means it will be more competitive. It's growing every year which is good for the country. I hope next season the duration of the league increases to nine months," he told reporters on Sunday.Miguel made light of star signing Kalu Uche's unavailability for their opener against FC Pune City on November 22.The Nigerian picked up a knock last week and has been rested by the Dynamos to recover for their game next week."There was a little injury but he is fine and will be available for the first match. He had a groin injury," the former Spain midfielder said.Indian players are pretty good, according to the Dynamos coach.Quizzed about his thoughts on the first match against Pune City FC, he said, "I know their team. I know Lucca who played in Atletico Paranaense with me. Marcelinho is a former Delhi Dynamos player. (Ranko) Popovic plays his team in a 4-3-3 formation. I want a winning mentality in my team."Miguel said his team will play possession-based football but just not for the sake of it but to score goals and keep the opposition defenders on tenterhooks."I like possession but the reason is for better finishing for goals. We don't want possession for our enjoyment. It depends on the opponent as well. If you have possession you can control the game. Its very important," the Delhi Dynamos coach said."But the most important is to score goals. In football you cannot stick to one tactic. I compete for winning. Ball possession is important for winning not for enjoyment," Miguel added.The former Real Madrid B team coach mentioned that he tried to lure Javi Lara to join his side but the Spaniard, who played for ATK last season, wasn't keen to return to India."I know all the players who played here last season. Lara is in Cordoba. He didn't want to come. I wanted Spanish players because they understand my philosophy," Miguel added.