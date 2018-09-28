Kerala Blasters Bank on New Approach in Hunt for Maiden Title

In the four-year history of the Indian Super League (ISL), the Kerala Blasters have remained one of the most popular sides in the tournament.The state of Kerala has always been a hotbed for Indian football and the Kochi-based franchise can boast of high fan attendances every season. But for all their popularity, they have yet to finish the tournament as champions.They made the finals in 2014 and 2016 but were denied both times by the team against whom they will open their 2018/19 campaign – ATK.They had a forgettable season last time around and have made quite a few changes to their side. The Blasters will be managed by David James, who has represented the side in an earlier edition of the tournament.Last season saw Kerala being one of the only sides to sign a marquee player in the form of Dimitar Berbatov, who had previously played for English Premier League sides Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur among others.However the Belgian striker’s lackluster performances have seen the side change their recruitment tactics this time around, with more of a focus on young talent.“I was planning to not only do well this season but also look at a future for the Kerala Blasters. The strategy is not about always winning every single game but being consistent throughout what's going to be a long season,” James stated ahead of their match against ATK.The signing of young players such as Dheeraj Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Halicharan Narzary and Jithin MS does indeed prove that the focus is recruiting players who will form the core of the side over a long period of time.The foreign contingent of the squad has also undergone a radical overhaul. They have brought in Cyril Kali, midfielder Nikola Krcmarevic and strikers Matej Poplatnik and Slavisa Stojanovic.The Blasters’ defence seems well-sorted, especially with the signing Anas Edathodika to partner skipper Sandesh Jhingan. Dheeraj will likely be their first choice goalkeeper but will have competition in the form of Naveen Kumar.However, their biggest issue remains a lack of drive and creativity in midfield. The likes of CK Vineeth and Krcmarevic provide steel and work-rate but the lack of someone to dictate the pace remains.One of their biggest issues last season was the lack of chances being created. They did sign young Ghanaian midfielder Courage Pekuson last season and retained him this time around, but it remains to be seen if he can be the man to solve their issues.There’s also the fact that David James, despite his accomplishments as a player, is yet to prove his credentials as a manager.He did well to steer them out of a rut last season but this will be the year that makes or breaks his managerial career in India since ISL sides are far from gun shy when it comes to chopping and changing managers.James has made a good start to building for the future of the club, but whether or not this will be the season that they break their title duck is a question that will only be answered as the season wears on.