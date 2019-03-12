English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City FC Win But FC Goa Progress to Final
A narrow 1-0 win was not enough for a desperate Mumbai City FC who were knocked out by FC Goa 5-2 on aggregate in the Indian Super League semi-final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Tuesday.
(Image: Twitter/@IndSuperLeague)
Loading...
A narrow 1-0 win was not enough for a desperate Mumbai City FC who were knocked out by FC Goa 5-2 on aggregate in the Indian Super League semi-final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Tuesday.
Rafael Bastos scored the only goal of the match in the sixth minute but the visitors struggled to take advantage of their early lead and score more goals. A resolute Goa stood firm to ensure a place in the final and will battle Bengaluru FC for the coveted trophy at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.
Mumbai got off to a promising start and took the lead in the sixth minute. Arnold Issoko intercepted a sloppy pass from Ahmed Jahouh and dribbled forward through the centre. Issoko picked out Bastos’ run into the box from the left and the Brazilian slotted the ball past goalkeeper Naveen Kumar.
Goa soon took control of the game and passed the ball in and around the Mumbai box in search of an equaliser. The Islanders’ defence, led by Lucian Goian, stood firm and closed down gaps.
Jahouh was pickpocketed again midway through the first half and Bastos sent Modou Sougou clear into the box. Naveen pulled off a good save and the rebound was cleared by a recovering Mourtada Fall.
A Paulo Machado strike from outside the box was deflected off target by Jahouh and a Bastos free-kick flew over the bar before the break as Mumbai piled the pressure on Goa and sought more goals. At the other end, a Jackichand Singh cross was headed wide by Hugo Boumous, leaving the Mumbai defenders on their toes.
Ferran Corominas, who had been silent in the first half, tried to influence the flow of the game after the break. The Spanish striker’s shot from outside the box three minutes after the restart was saved by Amrinder Singh.
In the 56th minute, Jackichand’s cross from the right was punched by Amrinder into the path of Corominas whose shot rattled the crossbar.
Mumbai looked to increase their lead as the second half progressed but struggled to create clear-cut chances against a stable Goa defence and an alert Naveen Kumar.
Machado split the defence with a through-ball into the box for Bastos in the 70th minute but a sliding challenge from Seriton Fernandes and a clearance by Naveen denied the visitors.
Sougou came agonisingly close to scoring a goal late in the game as the striker’s effort missed the post by a whisker.
Rafael Bastos scored the only goal of the match in the sixth minute but the visitors struggled to take advantage of their early lead and score more goals. A resolute Goa stood firm to ensure a place in the final and will battle Bengaluru FC for the coveted trophy at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.
Mumbai got off to a promising start and took the lead in the sixth minute. Arnold Issoko intercepted a sloppy pass from Ahmed Jahouh and dribbled forward through the centre. Issoko picked out Bastos’ run into the box from the left and the Brazilian slotted the ball past goalkeeper Naveen Kumar.
Goa soon took control of the game and passed the ball in and around the Mumbai box in search of an equaliser. The Islanders’ defence, led by Lucian Goian, stood firm and closed down gaps.
Jahouh was pickpocketed again midway through the first half and Bastos sent Modou Sougou clear into the box. Naveen pulled off a good save and the rebound was cleared by a recovering Mourtada Fall.
A Paulo Machado strike from outside the box was deflected off target by Jahouh and a Bastos free-kick flew over the bar before the break as Mumbai piled the pressure on Goa and sought more goals. At the other end, a Jackichand Singh cross was headed wide by Hugo Boumous, leaving the Mumbai defenders on their toes.
Ferran Corominas, who had been silent in the first half, tried to influence the flow of the game after the break. The Spanish striker’s shot from outside the box three minutes after the restart was saved by Amrinder Singh.
In the 56th minute, Jackichand’s cross from the right was punched by Amrinder into the path of Corominas whose shot rattled the crossbar.
Mumbai looked to increase their lead as the second half progressed but struggled to create clear-cut chances against a stable Goa defence and an alert Naveen Kumar.
Machado split the defence with a through-ball into the box for Bastos in the 70th minute but a sliding challenge from Seriton Fernandes and a clearance by Naveen denied the visitors.
Sougou came agonisingly close to scoring a goal late in the game as the striker’s effort missed the post by a whisker.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zidane Risks Reputation to Usher in New Era at Real Madrid
- Not Everyone Can be Like Kareena Kapoor: Sameera Reddy Slams Trolls Targeting Post-Baby Bodies
- 'Be Prepared for the Worst' - Ponting Warns Smith & Warner on Return
- Election 2019: Plea in SC to Ban Roadshows and Bike Rallies for Causing Environmental Damage
- 'Devdas 2?' Madhuri Dixit Responds to Lilly Singh Copying Her 'Eyebrow Raising' Moves
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results