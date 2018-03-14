English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISL 2018: Chennaiyin Coach Hails Defenders After Taming Goa
Chennaiyin FC chief coach John Gregory was in awe of his defenders after they thumped FC Goa 3-0 in the second leg of their second semi-final of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) here.
File image of Chennaiyin FC players celebrating a goal.(Twitter/ISL)
Chennai: Chennaiyin FC chief coach John Gregory was in awe of his defenders after they thumped FC Goa 3-0 in the second leg of their second semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) here.
After the first leg in Fatorda ended 1-1, Goa came here in the second leg hoping to earn a crucial away goal firstly and they dominated the first 25 minutes before Chennayin turned the game in their favour, with goals from striker Jeje Lalpekhlua (26th and 90th minutes) and Dhanpal Ganesh (29th minute) during the match on Tuesday.
Gregory has mostly fielded Henrique Sereno and Mailson Alves in central defence along with Jerry Lalrinzuala (left-back) and Inigo Martinez (right-back). The four players denied Goa's ferocious attacking team, who have striker Ferran Corominas and attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzarote.
"They (Goa) pinned us back and were under pressure at the beginning. We hung in there and put huge responsibility on our defence -- we have this ability to withstand pressure. We put a lot of faith in our defence to help us and they did the job again for us tonight," 62-year-old Gregory said at the post-match press conference.
"We have foreigners in our defence and they have been key figures for us not just on field but also off it. They are experienced and have had long careers in football. They understand the demand (of the job)," the former English international added.
"They help the other guys in the squad as well. They interact with the youngsters and push them hard. They have fantastic personalities and are approachable."
Gregory was pleased to see his striker Jeje back in goals as he ended a seven-match scoring drought. "I said here the other day about backing him and supporting him and he came away with two important goals," he said.
Former champions Chennaiyin will face Bengaluru FC in the final in Bengaluru on Sunday.
"It is a matter of honour to say about approaching final. If you play final, you need to win it. It is about going there and winning it," he said.
"We have got ISL champions in our team. They know what it is like to play in big matches. Bengaluru are also a very good team. We are ready for the final."
Also Watch
After the first leg in Fatorda ended 1-1, Goa came here in the second leg hoping to earn a crucial away goal firstly and they dominated the first 25 minutes before Chennayin turned the game in their favour, with goals from striker Jeje Lalpekhlua (26th and 90th minutes) and Dhanpal Ganesh (29th minute) during the match on Tuesday.
Gregory has mostly fielded Henrique Sereno and Mailson Alves in central defence along with Jerry Lalrinzuala (left-back) and Inigo Martinez (right-back). The four players denied Goa's ferocious attacking team, who have striker Ferran Corominas and attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzarote.
"They (Goa) pinned us back and were under pressure at the beginning. We hung in there and put huge responsibility on our defence -- we have this ability to withstand pressure. We put a lot of faith in our defence to help us and they did the job again for us tonight," 62-year-old Gregory said at the post-match press conference.
"We have foreigners in our defence and they have been key figures for us not just on field but also off it. They are experienced and have had long careers in football. They understand the demand (of the job)," the former English international added.
"They help the other guys in the squad as well. They interact with the youngsters and push them hard. They have fantastic personalities and are approachable."
Gregory was pleased to see his striker Jeje back in goals as he ended a seven-match scoring drought. "I said here the other day about backing him and supporting him and he came away with two important goals," he said.
Former champions Chennaiyin will face Bengaluru FC in the final in Bengaluru on Sunday.
"It is a matter of honour to say about approaching final. If you play final, you need to win it. It is about going there and winning it," he said.
"We have got ISL champions in our team. They know what it is like to play in big matches. Bengaluru are also a very good team. We are ready for the final."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'India Can Become a Global Superpower by 2030 But Must Deal with a Rising China'
- Captaincy More About Responsibility Rather Than Pressure: R Ashwin
- Wands At Ready! Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald First Teaser Trailer Is Here
- Champions League: Sevilla Stun Manchester United to Enter Last 8
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift to Get New 6-Speed Manual Gearbox